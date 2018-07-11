RAYNE - A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church in Rayne, for Clarence Arceneaux, 82, at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 14, 2018, with Rev. Richard Wagner as Celebrant.

Visitation will begin on Friday, July 13, in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel at 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. with the Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. and will resume on Saturday, July 14, at 8 a.m. until just prior to the time of service.

Interment will follow the Mass and will be in Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Cemetery in Rayne.

Mr. Arceneaux passed away on Saturday, July 7, at his residence in Rayne, surrounded by his loving family.

Mr. Arceneaux is survived by his children, Jacqueline Arceneaux Pitre and her husband Michael of Rayne and Thomas Fields of Mire; grandchildren, Victoria Arceneaux and her fiancé Ryan Jones of Rayne, Thomas Fields Jr. of Rayne, Bonnie Fields Johnson and her husband Doug of Pensacola, FL, Connie Fields Meaux and her husband George of Rayne and Ty Mouton and his wife Renee of Morse; nine great-grandchildren; three sisters, Clara Minix of Crowley, Eliza Mae Broussard of Pearland, TX and Theresa Arceneaux of Rayne; one brother, Felton White; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Mary Lee Arceneaux; parents, Joseph Arceneaux and Eunice Ruffin Arceneaux; sisters, Isabella White, Rose Daniel, Elizabeth Arceneaux, Velma Domingue, Veronica Foote, Bernadette Edmond, Elzina Ceasar, Alberta Guillory and Cora Bendabee; and brothers, Lawerence Arceneaux, Morris Arceneaux, Bill Arceneaux, Gable Arcceneaux and Joe Arceneaux.

Pallbearers will be Ty Mouton, Lawerence Arceneaux, Jr., Horace Arceneaux, Robert Green, Dee Broussard and George Meaux.

The family of Mr. Clarence Arceneaux would like to give a special thanks to St. Joseph Hospice and Palliative Care of Lafayette.

