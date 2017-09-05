Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 7, 2017 at First Church of God In Christ in Crowley, LA for Mr. Clifford Winbush, Jr., 66, who passed away on Wednesday, August 23, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Interment will be in West Crowley Cemetery.

Bishop Alton Gatlin will be officiating the funeral service.

Mr. Winbush leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, Michelle Simon Winbush of Crowley; four sons, Clifford Winbush, III (wife Tameka) of Seattle, WA, Steven Winbush and Gregory Winbush, both of Houston, Texas and Jakari Gibson of Rayne; five daughters, Saprina Winbush Sparks (husband Danny) of Dallas, Texas, Olivia Faye Winbush Damon (husband Gerald), Tania Winbush, Tonja Winbush and Leticia Winbush Adams (husband Andre), all of Houston, Texas; two brothers, Gregory Winbush of Memphis, Tenn. and Kirby Winbush of Crowley; one sister, Carla Sequia of Crowley; 23 grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Mr. Winbush was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford Winbush, Sr. and Ollie Mae Winbush and his brother, Williams Fredrick Winbush.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 7, 2017 from 8 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at First Church of God In Christ.

Words of condolences may be expressed at fordandjosephfh.com

Ford and Joseph Funeral Home, 577 N. Ave. C., Crowley, LA, (337) 514-5217, is in charge of arrangements.