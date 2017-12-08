Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 9 at 1 p.m. at St. Joseph Baptist Church for Constantine Caillier, 44, who passed away Monday, December 4, 2017 at her residence in Lafayette. Rev. Matthew Kelso will officiate the services. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery.

Born September 28, 1973 in Dayton. Ohio, she is survived by four children, Vontorius Richard, Dominique Caillier, Cateria Caillier, and Devonte’ Servick; her father, Harvey Richard, Jr.; two sisters, Patrice Henry (Sammy) and Cleopatra Allen (Trevor); two brothers, Harvey Richard, III and Cody Richard; six nephews, Chancey Charles, Da’Vandre Williams, Christian Richard Okafor, Trevor Allen, Jr., Bryce Henry, Trevor Allen, III; and three nieces, Kaylan Richard, Hope Henry, and Hailee Richard; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by one child, Angel Caillier; her mother, Mary Richard; her sister, Angela Richard; her paternal grandparents, Harvey and Julia Richard; her maternal grandparents, Merlene Calloway and Allen Bell; one uncle, Prentice Bell; and three aunts, Liza Alexander, Murty Reed, and Helen Leonard.

Visitation will be held Saturday, December 9 from 11 a.m. until time of services at St. Joseph Baptist Church, 1219 W. Hutchison Ave, Crowley, LA

View the obituary and sign the guestbook online at www.syriefh.com.

Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.