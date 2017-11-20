Crystal Dawn Duhon was born in Tyler, Texas on April 27, 1979 to Royce Duhon and Deborah Ann Sonnier. She was called from this life on November 12, 2017.

Crystal liked going to the beach. She also had a passion for dancing. But most of all she loved life. She will be tremendously missed by her family and all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

Crystal is survived by her mother and step-father, Deborah Sonnier (Terry Henry) of Morse; her sons, Patrick Austin Lawler of Indiana and Kason Duhon of Lyons Point; her sisters, Chasity Thibodeaux of Oxford, MS, JoAnna Darst of Oklahoma, and Rachael Duhon of Lafayette, Winnie Duhon of Meaux; her nephews, Jaden and Jordy Thibodaux, Jr.; her grandparents, Albert Carl and Jane Sonnier; as well as numerous extended family and friends.

Crystal is preceded in death by her father, Royce J. Duhon; her grandmother, Jo Ann Sonnier; her grandparents, Royce P. and Winnie Duhon.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Graveside Service for Crystal Dawn Duhon, 38 of Morse will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery on Tuesday, November 21, at 4:30 p.m.

