RAYNE - Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 6, at 1 p.m. at the Rayne Temple Church in Rayne for Curley “Hawk” Robinson, 68, who passed away at 7:27 a.m. Sunday, April 30, 2017, at the Acadia General Hospital in Crowley.

Rev. Cozy Gage Sr., will be officiating for the services. Burial will be in the Community Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Rayne.

The family has requested the visitation to be held on Saturday, May 6, at 8 a.m. until time of services, all at the Rayne Temple Church in Rayne.

Survivors include two sisters, Shirley Robinson of Rayne and Melena Bennett of Port Arthur, Texas; one brother, John Arthur Jr. and wife,Mary Robinson of Port Arthur, Texas; several nieces and nephews, John Arthur Robinson III, Melvin Manns, Jackie Robinson, Jacqueline Robinson, Christopher Broussard Jr., Shi Broussard, Denashia Babineaux, Diana Petry, Nykiera Shelton, Javonna Dills, Sydney Brooks and Jordon Brooks.

Mr. Robinson was preceded in death by his parents, John Arthur and Gladys P. Robinson Sr.; one sister, Norma Jean Robinson; and one brother, Melvin James Robinson.

