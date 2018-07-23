A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in St. Mary Church for Curtis John Guidry, 95, who passed away on July 21, 2018.

Burial will take place in Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery.

Mr. Guidry joined the U.S. Naval Reserves at the age of 20. He served as an Aviation Metalsmith in WWII and spent a total of 16 months in the Pacific. He spent a total of 35 months in the Reserves and received several awards and honors. Mr. Guidry owned College Shoe Shop and spent 50 years working as a shoe cobbler. He was a member of the VFW Post #9822, Lafayette Boat Club, Crusin Cajuns, Blackie Forestier Fan Club, the Greater Gulf Coast, and Coteau Deior Dance Club. He loved to Cajun dance, travel the US in a camper, and fish. He saved many souls.

Curtis, a resident of Lafayette, was the son of the late Pierre Guidry and the former Elodie Broussard.

He is survived by his children, Warren P. Guidry and wife, Stella, and Becky G. Latiolas and husband, Harry; grandchildren, Marcus Latiolais, Bryan Guidry, Christy G. David and Ronda Richard; six great-grandchildren, Alexus Latiolais, Bryana Guidry, Hayden and Sophie David and Gracie and Jade Richard. Also, step-daughter, Sandra Leblanc and husband, Larry; step-son, Lucien Mire and wife, Michele; eight step-grandchildren and 16 step great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife of 62 years, Eula Mae Trosclair Guidry; his second wife of 4 years, Mazel Mire Guidry; and one sister, Hazel G. Veron.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Monday, July 23, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. A Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. on Monday evening in the funeral home. Visiting hours will continue on Tuesday from 8 a.m. until the time of service.

Pallbearers will be Marcus Latiolais, Bryan Guidry, Jerad David, Hayden David, Mark Richard and Jade Richard.