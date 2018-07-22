Rayne - Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 27, 2018, at 1 p.m. at Gossen Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne, for Dallas Delhomme, 85, who died Saturday, July 21, at Maison de Lafayette Nursing Home in Lafayette.

Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2 in Rayne.

Rev. Christopher Cambre, associate pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include two sons, Harold Lee Delhomme and spouse Earline and Allen Ray Delhomme; a daughter-in-law, Brenda Delhomme; four brothers, Preston Delhomme and spouse Barbara, Nathan Delhomme, Mason Delhomme and spouse Darlene and Tommy Delhomme and spouse Priscilla; three sisters, Delta Delhomme Trahan, Anna Lee Delhomme Foreman and Barbara Jean Delhomme Champagne and spouse Aaron; 11 grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Dora Brousssard Delhomme; father, Alton Thomas Delhomme; mother, Rita Alleman Delhomme; two sons, Steve Michael Delhomme and Dallas James Delhomme; and three sisters, Judy Ann Delhomme, Eva Dell Delhomme and Mary Grace Delhomme Comeaux.

Pallbearers will be Harold Delhomme, Allen Delhomme, Dawn Delhomme, Dallas Delhomme Jr., Derek Delhomme and Shad Delhomme.

A rosary will be prayed Thursday, July 26, at 7 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne.

The family requests visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne on Thursday, July 26, from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. and on Friday, July 27, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

