Dalton was born on November 20, 1947 to Louis Richard and Ida Broussard Richard. He was called to his Heavenly Father on September 4, 2017. Dalton worked as a carpenter. He loved visiting with all his family and friends. Dalton was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Dalton is survived by his beloved wife, Cheryle Pousson Richard of Morse; his daughter, Yvette Richard Rowell (Bryan) of Lafayette; his grandson Evan Rowell of Lafayette; his brother, Raymond Richard (Lisa) of Morse; his sister, Helen Wiltz (Jim).

Dalton was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Ida Broussard Richard; his son, Everett John Richard; three brothers.

Funeral Services for Dalton Richard, 69 of Morse will be held on September 8, 2017 at 10 a.m. at Matthews and Son Funeral Home Chapel in Jennings. A gathering of family and friends will be held beginning on September 7 at 4:30 p.m. until 8:00 PM. Visitation will resume on September 8th at 8:00 AM and continue until the time of his Service. Dalton will be laid to rest in Abshire Cemetery.

To extend online condolences, please visit our website at www.matthewsandsonfuneralhome.net

Arrangements have been entrusted to Matthews & Son Funeral Home.