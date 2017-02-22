A Mass of Christian burial for Dana Lynn Langlinais, 47, of Morse will be held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Mermentau on Friday, Feb. 24, at 2 p.m. with Father Randall Moreau officiating. Visitation will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Jennings beginning on Thursday, Feb. 23, from 3:30 p.m. until the time of her Funeral Mass on Friday, Feb. 24, with a rosary recited at 6 p.m. on Thursday evening. Dana will be laid to rest in St. John the Evangelist Cemetery. Carrying Dana to her final resting place in St. John the Evangelist Cemetery will be Dustin Langlinais, Blake Langlinais, Chad Marvin, Randy Marvin, Hunter Marvin and Wayne Marvin. Honorary pallbearers will be Laken Marvin and Chaison Langlinais.

The family request that all family and friends come dress in casual clothes with a Mardi Gras theme, as these were the wishes of Dana.

Dana was born in Lafayette on Aug. 5, 1969, to Wayne Marvin and Cheryle Trahan. She was called to her Heavenly Father on Feb. 19, 2017. Dana was a teacher’s aide, a job in which she loved. Dana also loved spending time with her family and friends and celebrating Mardi Gras. She was like a mom to everyone. Dana was a kind and loving person she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Dana is survived by her father, Wayne Marvin and Janet Miller of Mermentau; her beloved husband, Ronnie Langlinais of Mermentau Cove; her three sons, Dustin Langlinais (fiancée Laurie LeBlanc), Blake Langlinais (fiancée Jolie Roberts) and Chaison Langlinais, all of Mermentau Cove; her two brothers, Chad Marvin (Peggy) of Mermentau and Randy Marvin (Chasity) of Jennings; her two nephews, Hunter Marvin of Mermentau and Laken Marvin of Jennings; and her two nieces, Gabrielle Marvin of Mermentau and Lexci Marvin of Jennings.

Dana is preceded in death by her mother, Cheryle Trahan Marvin; her maternal grandfather, Bradley Trahan; her maternal grandmother, Beverly Thompson; her paternal grandfather, Jim Marvin; and her paternal grandmother, Ruth Godeaux Marvin.

To extend online condolences, please visit our website at www.matthewsandsonfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Matthews & Son Funeral Home.