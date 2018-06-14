SCOTT - A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 16, 2018, at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Scott, for Daniel P. “Blanc” LeBlanc, 67, who passed away on Thursday, May 17, 2018, at his residence.

Rev. Mark Derise will officiate at the Memorial Mass. Readers will be Bridget H. Trevino and Vickie K. LeBlanc. Gift bearers will be Gabrielle Anise Trevino and Christopher M. LeBlanc.

Blanc worked in the food service industry for many years as the owner and operator of “Blanc’s Cajun Pistolettes”. He was a fleet mechanic for Petroleum Helicopters, Inc. for several years. His skills and talents were many, in addition to being a great mechanic, he was also a welder, plumber, electrician, and a heavy equipment operator until his retirement. Blanc was a practical joker and enjoyed making people laugh. He loved listening to Cajun music and enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, most especially his two sons, Ryan and Cory, in their shop. He was a member of the Scott Knights of Columbus.

Blanc will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by his sons, Ryan Paul LeBlanc and Cory Louis LeBlanc, both of Scott; his brothers, John Wayne LeBlanc and wife Diane of Mire and Louis “Flap” LeBlanc Jr. and wife Vickie of Duson; his sisters, Catherine L. Hoffpauir and husband Horace of Scott, Erisse “Faye” Schexnider and husband Allen of Duson, Corinne M. LeBlanc of Duson, and Alice Joyce Landry and husband Steve of Vatican; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis LeBlanc, Sr. and Palma Guidry LeBlanc; brothers, Donald Ray LeBlanc, Michael Louis LeBlanc and Darrell James LeBlanc; and nephews, Joshua Kyle and Christopher Paul LeBlanc.

The family would like to invite everyone to a reception at Blanc’s home following the Memorial Mass.

Pellerin Funeral Home of Breaux Bridge (337-332-2111) is in charge of arrangements.

