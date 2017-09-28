RAYNE - Funeral services were held on Friday, Sept. 29, at a 1 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne for Darrell Joseph Alleman, 59, who died Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, at Lafayette General Medical Center Hospital in Lafayette.

Interment was in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2 Mausoleum in Rayne.

Rev. Christopher Cambre, associate pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church, was the celebrant of the Funeral Mass and conducted the funeral services, Deacon Tommy Adams with St. Joseph Catholic Church assisted.

Survivors include his wife, Sylvia Foreman Alleman of Rayne; son, Jake Alleman and wife Katie Ortego Alleman of Lafayette; daughter, Whitney Alleman Meche and husband Flint Meche of Rayne; five grandchildren, Caiden Meche, Aizlyn Meche, Jack Meche, Charlotte Alleman and Alice Alleman; brother, Daniel Alleman and wife Adlia Guidry Alleman of Rayne; mother-in-law, Lucille Thibodeaux Foreman of Rayne; and numerous sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.

Darrell is preceded in death by his grandson, William Hayes Alleman; parents, Ulysse “Joe” Paul Alleman and Wilma Breaux Alleman; and father-in-law, Paul Lynn Foreman.

Pallbearers were Melvin Breaux, Brent Alleman, Mark Alleman, Daniel Alleman, Hilliard “Junior” Gaspard and Jeffrey Smith.

A Rosary was prayed Thursday at 7 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne.

The family requested that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home on Thursday, Sept. 28, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Friday, Sept. 29, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers donation can be made in Darrell Joseph Alleman name to Community Foundation of Acadiana, Memo: William Hayes Alleman Fund, 1035 Camellia Blvd. Ste. 100, Lafayette, LA 70508.

