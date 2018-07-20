A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, July 21, at 11 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church in Crowley for Dawn Armand Gray, 42, who died July 16, 2018, at 6:40 in Baton Rouge.

Fr. Brent Smith, parochial vicar of St. Michael Catholic Church, will officiate for the services.

The family request visiting hours starting at 10 a.m. the day of service.

Dawn enjoyed spending time with her family, specifically her son, Taylon, and her pet cats. Dawn loved trying new exotic foods and learning to cook new dishes as well as shopping.

She is survived her father, Albert Armand Sr. of Crowley; one son, Taylon Gray of Iota; and one brother, Albert (Kristy Jo) Armand Jr. of Iota.

Ms. Armand was preceded in death by her mother, Judy Primeaux; her paternal grandparents, Calvin and Ada Armand Sr.; and maternal grandparents, Otis and Tester Primeaux.