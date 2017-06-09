RAYNE - Funeral services for Deborah G. Henry, 59, of Rayne, were held on Saturday, June 10, at 2 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne.

Reverend David Baudoin officiated. Entombment followed in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery No. 2 Mausoleum in Rayne.

Visitation was held on Friday, June 9, from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home and continued on Saturday, June 10, from 8 a.m. until service time in Gossen Funeral Home Chapel.

Mrs. Henry passed away on Thursday, June 8, 2017, in a Lafayette hospital.

Mrs. Henry faithfully attended Crossroads Church in Lafayette. She enjoyed photography and traveling, but her greatest joy in life was spending time with and caring for her family, especially her granddaughter, Annalyn.

She will be missed by all who knew her.

Survivors include her husband of over 40 years, Michael Henry of Rayne; daughter, Brooke Henry Rinaudo and husband Anthony of Shreveport; sister, Lynette Gandy Plattsmier and husband Chris of Mire; granddaughter, Annalyn Rinaudo of Shreveport; niece, Jaime Gandy of Lafayette; mother-in-law, Janell Henry of Rayne; sisters-in-law, Jeannie Henry Petitjean of Birmingham, Alabama, Josie Henry of Rayne, Vickie Henry of Naples, Forida, Susan Henry LeBlanc and husband Stephen of Marietta, Georgia, and Debra Henry of Sulphur; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Preceding Mrs. Henry in death were her daughter, Heather Nichole Henry; her parents, James and Hilda King Gandy; father-in-law, Eugene J. Henry; and grandmother, Ludy Caldwell.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements were entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc., of Rayne, (337) 334-3141.