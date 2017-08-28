Delores ‘Dee Dee’ Dupre Rachal

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 26, 2017 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Iota, LA for Mrs. Wesley Rachal, the former Delores “Dee Dee” Dupre’, 76, who died at 10:58 p.m. Thursday at Acadia General Hospital in Crowley, La. Rev. Jude Thierry, pastor, will be Celebrant of the Mass and conduct the services. Interment will take place in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Giftbearers were Ashley Rachal, Peighton Delhomme, Kadence Faulk, and Mary Claire Thomas.

Pallbearers were: Seth Bullock, Corey Rachal, Blake Bullock, Chase Pryor, Alex Thomas, and Ben Thomas. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Daniel Worrell, Bryce Bullock, Mackenzie Faulk, Hunter Rachal, and Bryan Levine.

Delores, daughter of the late Frank Dupre’ and Celima Bertrand, was a native and lifelong resident of the Eunice-Iota area. “Maw Maw” was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She is survived by: her husband, Wesley James Rachal, Iota, LA; four daughters, Jennifer and her husband Gary Pryor, Rayne, LA, Kay and her husband Paul Faulk, Iota, LA, Sharon and her husband Ira Thomas, Crowley, LA, and Tina and her husband Francis Delhomme, Lafayette, LA; three sons, Chad and his wife Marcy, Iota, LA, Dalton and his wife Sondra, West Palm Beach, FL, and John and his wife Brenda, Iota, LA; one brother, Fred Dupre’, Shreveport, LA; twenty-two grandchildren, Chase Pryor, Daniel Worrell, Corey Rachal, Ashley Rachal, Shayna Levine, Britney Levine, Bryan Levine, Hunter Rachal, Brittanie Thrailkill, Brandee Geboe, Bryce Bullock, Seth Bullock, Blake Bullock, Mackenzie Faulk, Kadence Faulk, Christopher Pridgeon, Alex Thomas, Ben Thomas, Mary Claire Thomas, Noelle Delhomme, Peighton Delhomme, and Addison Delhomme; and eight great-grandchildren, Chloe Bullock, Tanner Bullock, Andi Kate Bullock, Brayden Bullock, Mason Bullock, Gavin Bullock, Ana Decuir, and Christopher Luke Ardell; three sisters-in-law, Velva Dean Guillory of Iowa, Diane Fruge of Moss Bluff, and Fay Crochet of Iota; two brothers-in-law, Ray Rachal of Iota, and Alvin Rachal, Jr. of Ville Platte.

She was preceded in death by: four sisters, Selma Roop, Mildred Fusilier, Maggie Fruge’, and Deanna Dupre’; and four brothers, Francis Dupre’, Cleve Dupre’, Raliegh Dupre’, and Edges Dupre’; one sister-in-law, Margaret Whitttaker.

At the family’s request, visiting hours were observed from 4 p.m. Friday, all night, until the time of services on Saturday.

A rosary was recited at 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

