Delores Jean LaCasse Potier

A Memorial Mass will be conducted for Mrs. Benjamin “Ben” M. Potier Sr., the former Delores Jean LaCasse, age 73, at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 25, at St. Joseph Church with Fr. Ed Degeyter officiating and Fr. Donovan Labbe con celebrating. Jeanne-Marie Guidry, Gabrielle Sonnier, Emily Sonnier, Jenna Potier and Eleanor Potier will serve as Gift Bearers; Andrea Potier and Marguerite Potier will serve as Lectors; Susan Christ will serve as Eucharistic Minister and Brad Sonnier, Bradley Sonnier, William Guidry, Seth Sonnier, Andrew Sonnier, Benjamin Potier III, Roman Potier and Atticus Potier will serve as honorary pallbearers.

Inurnment will be held privately at a later date at St. Michael’s Cemetery in St. Martinville.

The family will receive friends beginning at 9 a.m. until time of service on Saturday, March 25, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 1053 Bridge Street Highway, Parks. A rosary will be prayed at 10 a.m.

A native of Iota and resident of Parks, Mrs. Potier passed away peacefully at 10:08 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2017, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Delores Jean Potier, also known as Ta Tee to her family from Iota, was a faithful, encouraging, kind, tender, happy, compassionate, loyal, hard-working, forgiving, inspirational and most of all loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, cousin, friend and community leader. Jean has been an active member of the St. Joseph congregation since 1979, where she could be heard in the St. Joseph Choir or annually assisting with St. Joseph Altar and Christmas decorations. She was also the chairperson of the first Parks Bayou Church Festival.

Jean completed high school at St. Francis High School of Iota in 1961. She then began her work career as a bookkeeper while attending business community college. After several secretary/banking jobs, Jean became an employee at Teche Bank and Trust in St. Martinville, where she worked for 25 years, from 1981 to 2006, when she retired as assistant vice president and executive secretary of the board. She most recently worked/volunteered helping her daughter, Kayla, at Partners in Healthcare doing payroll, taxes, paying bills, organizing, decorating and keeping them all straight.

Jean was very active in her community including past memberships in Desk and Derrick, Thibodaux Jaynes (elected Jayne of the Year), Franklin Business and Professional Women, Charter member of the Krewe of Agmarol-Franklin, St. Martin Parish Cattlemen Ladies Auxiliary (selected Mother of the Year), St. Martinville Junior High PTO, St. Martinville Mama Tigers. She was a member of St. Martinville Chamber of Commerce, which she has served as board member and secretary. She was awarded Humanitarian of the Year in 2013. Her most recent passion was her membership with St. Martinville Kiwanis Club, of which she was very active serving as past-president, president-elect, treasurer, secretary and past-chairperson of the Pepper Festival.

Jean loved to dance, especially with her loving husband Ben to Jolie Blonde. She waltzed through this life as an amazing and dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. She attended all her grandchildren’s activities; enjoyed hosting, cooking and entertaining her family in her home which was decorated for every occasion. Jean enjoyed sitting by her pool reading her morning prayers and admiring the hard work she and Ben labored over their beautiful flower beds. She is now dancing in Heaven and watching over her family and friends who will miss her dearly.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 49 years, Benjamin Martin Potier Sr. of Parks; her children, Kayla P. Sonnier and husband Brad of Breaux Bridge, Benjamin “Benjie” Potier Jr. and wife Marguerite of Lafayette and Christopher Potier and wife Andrea of Parks; 12 grandchildren, Bradley Sonnier, William Guidry, Seth Sonnier, Jeanne-Marie Guidry, Gabrielle Sonnier, Emily Sonnier, Jenna Potier, Andrew Sonnier, Benjamin Potier III, Roman Potier, Atticus Potier and Eleanor Potier; and three sisters-in-law, Joyce LaCasse, Luna LaCasse and Lucy LaCasse.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Azelia Courville LaCasse; and three brothers, Charlie, Harry and Henry “Blanc” LaCasse; and one sister-in-law, Thelma LaCasse.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the St. Martinville Kiwanis Club, P.O. box 745, St. Martinville, LA 70582.

To view on-line obituary, video tribute and sign the guest register, please visit www.evangelinefuneralhome.com.

Evangeline Funeral Homes, Inc. of St. Martinville is in charge of arrangements.