Mire - Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, at a 12:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Mire, for Derrick Scott Leger, 30, who died Monday, Oct. 1, at his residence in Lafayette.

Interment will be in the Assumption of the BVM Cemetery in Mire.

Rev. Austin Leger will be the celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include his parents, Mark Leger and Tina Meche Leger of Lafayette; brother, Jared Leger and fiancé Nicole Melancon of Lafayette; niece, Ava Leger of Lafayette; paternal grandfather, Pierre “C.J.” Leger of Rayne; four uncles, Darrell Leger and spouse Lydia of Carencro, Randall Leger and spouse Arlene of Mire, Roderick J. Leger and spouse Valerie of OK, and John Meche of Lafayette; and aunt, Rachel Leger White and spouse Howard of Houma.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Florence “Flo” Credeur Leger; paternal grandfather, Franklin Leger; maternal grandmother, Delta Meche; maternal grandfather, Raymond Meche; and uncle, Allen Meche.

A Rosary will be prayed Friday, Oct. 5, at 7 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne.

The family requests visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne on Friday, Oct. 5, from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. and on Saturday, Oct. 6, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, (337) 334-3141.