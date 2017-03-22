Funeral services will be held Friday, March 24, at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church for Diane Abshire Maynard, 68, who died Tuesday, March 21, 2017, at 5:15 a.m. in Rayne.

Mrs. Maynard was the Children’s Church Director and a Sunday school teacher at First Baptist Church. She worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant with Southwind Nursing Center and Camelot Place for over 20 years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Rev. Cullen Clark will officiate for the services. The family requests visiting hours Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., Thursday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Burial will be in North Hanks Cemetery.

Mrs. Maynard is survived by three daughters, Angelique Maynard of Crowley, Danielle R. Melancon of South Carolina and Kellie L. Maynard of Rayne; four sons, Gerald J. Maynard, Jr. of Wisconson, Dominic Maynard of Jennings, Dallas Maynard of Crowley and Joshua Maynard of Egan; one sister, Patsy Bourque of Crowley; 15 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald J. Maynard Sr.; one daughter, Pamela Ann Maynard; her father, Dallas Abshire; and her mother, Eula Mae Perry Winfrey; and one brother, Don Abshire.

