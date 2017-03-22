Diane Abshire Maynard

Wed, 03/22/2017 - 11:13am Saja Hoffpauir
CROWLEY

Funeral services will be held Friday, March 24, at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church for Diane Abshire Maynard, 68, who died Tuesday, March 21, 2017, at 5:15 a.m. in Rayne.
Mrs. Maynard was the Children’s Church Director and a Sunday school teacher at First Baptist Church. She worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant with Southwind Nursing Center and Camelot Place for over 20 years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Rev. Cullen Clark will officiate for the services. The family requests visiting hours Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., Thursday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Burial will be in North Hanks Cemetery.
Mrs. Maynard is survived by three daughters, Angelique Maynard of Crowley, Danielle R. Melancon of South Carolina and Kellie L. Maynard of Rayne; four sons, Gerald J. Maynard, Jr. of Wisconson, Dominic Maynard of Jennings, Dallas Maynard of Crowley and Joshua Maynard of Egan; one sister, Patsy Bourque of Crowley; 15 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald J. Maynard Sr.; one daughter, Pamela Ann Maynard; her father, Dallas Abshire; and her mother, Eula Mae Perry Winfrey; and one brother, Don Abshire.
Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 North Avenue F, Crowley, LA 70526, 337-783-3313.

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
P.O. Box 1381, Crowley, LA 70527
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2017