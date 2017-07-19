RAYNE - A memorial service honoring the life of Diane Marie Veazie, 65, of Rayne, will be held on Saturday, July 22, at 11 a.m. in Gossen Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne.

Reverend Chris Curtis will officiate.

Mrs. Veazie passed away on Monday, July 17, 2017, at 1:25 p.m. in a Lafayette hospital.

Survivors include her son, John Veazie III of Rayne; brother, John Ernest of Houston, Texas; and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Preceding Mrs. Veazie in death were her husband, John R. Veazie II; son, Ecclesiastes Veazie; parents, Theodore and Amy Simien Ernest; sister, Barbara Pitre; and brothers, Abraham Ernest, Joseph Ernest, Dominic Garrett and Peter Ernest.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc., of Rayne, )337) 334-3141.