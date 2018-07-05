Dolores Dale Yokum-Batiste entered eternal rest on June 21, 2018, at her home in Los Angeles, CA following a lengthy illness.

She was born Jan. 4, 1940, to Joseph “Wash” Yokum and Virginia “Peggy” Young-Yokum in Branch, LA. IN 1971, she married her one true love, Walter Batiste Jr. To their union two children were born.

Mrs. Batiste was a 1958 high school graduate of Acadia Parish Training School, the later Armstrong High School and present-day Armstrong Middle School in Rayne. She furthered her education in business at a community college in Los Angeles.

She was employed at the University of Southern California for many years and retired from the U.S. Military Recruitment Office following many years of employment.

Dolores was raised into the Christian family of Maryland Chapel CME Church in Branch and was an active member. She was a member of he Catholic church and a choir member in Los Angeles.

In addition to her beloved husband of 47 years Walter Jr., she leaves the following to cherish her memory one son, Cazzi Andrea’ Batiste (Tameka); one daughter, Ciji A. Batiste of Los Angeles, CA; two granddaughters, T’Andrea’ and Lalonia Batiste of Los Angeles, CA; sisters, Geneva Yokum-Jenkins (James Jr.) and Ronnie Faye Yokum-Taylor, all of Lafayette; aunts, Mary Jane Fontenot and Irella Young of Beaumont, Texas; sister-in-law, Lillie Fontenot of Lake Charles; brothers-in-law, James Batiste Sr. (Corrine) and Paul Batiste of Los Angeles, CA; godsons, Randy Young of Branch and Terrance Johnson of Rayne; goddaughter, Randi R. Taylor of Lafayette; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and her graduating class of 1958.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Yokum; brother, Rodney Lee Yokum; in-laws, Mr. and Mrs. Walter Batiste Sr.; and a sister-in-law, Mildred St. Julien (Oscar Sr.).

Phone calls or sympathy cards may be addressed to Walter Batiste Jr., P.O. Box 5705, Gardena, CA 90249 (323) 777-4216.