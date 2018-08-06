RAYNE - Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 8, 2018, at 10:00 am in Gossen Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne, for Donald Paul LeJeune, 63, who died Sunday, August 5, at his residence in Henderson.

Interment will be in the St. Jules Cemetery in Tee Mamou.

Rev. Garrett Savoie, Pastor of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, Henderson, will be the celebrant and will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include his loving companion, Cindy Everett of Memphis, TN; one son, Marcus LeJeune and spouse Eva of Lafayette; one daughter, Alison LeJeune Trudell and spouse Henry of Richard; mother of his children, Julie Medus LeJeune of Houston; his father, Jeffery LeJeune of Iota; his mother, Rena Latiola LeJeune of Iota; three sisters, Gayle LeJeune of Austin, TX, Paula LeJeune of Baton Rouge and Rachelle LeJeune Falcon and spouse Jody Tallahassee, FL; and seven grandchildren, Kyle Trudell, Chloe Trudell, Emma Trudell, Evan Trudell, Scarlett LeJeune, Sterling LeJeune and Sawyer LeJeune.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Henry and Martha LeJeune, and maternal grandparents, Ovela and Anatole Latiola, Jr..

Don loved his family dearly, and he was deeply loved by them. His sense of humor and his giving heart will be missed by many.

He was an Edward Jones Financial Advisor for 30 years in Rayne. He was a past member of The Rayne Chamber of Commerce, The Lions Club in Rayne, and the Tee Mamou Mardi Gras Association. He was the original drummer for the L.C. Ramblers and the Lafayette Rhythm Devils. Don loved French music, Cajun heritage, the outdoors, fishing in Henderson and deer hunting in Texas with his family and friends.

Pallbearers will be Keith Latiola, Ryan Latiola, Ethan Brouillette, Jack Falcon, Kyle Trudell and Henry Trudell.

A Rosary will be prayed Tuesday, Aug. 7, at 6:30 pm in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne on Tuesday Aug. 7, from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm and on Wednesday, Aug. 8, from 8:00 am to 10:00 am.

In Lieu flowers contribution can be made in Donald Paul LeJeune's name to Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston St. Ste 200, Lafayette, LA 70503.

Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, (337) 334-3141.