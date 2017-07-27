Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 28, 2017 at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Chapel for Donna Faye Roy Cormier, 44, who died July 25, 2017, in Egan.

Rev. James Townley, pastor of First Pentecostal Church of Jennings, will be officiating for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to the time of service. Interment will be in Estherwood Cemetery.

She is survived by three daughters, Rechelle Coleman (Brody) of Iota, Samantha Cormier (Justin) of Lake Charles and Amy Cormier (Adam) of Egan; one son, Johnathan Cormier (Elissa) of Jennings; her mother, Gail Cormier Deshotel (James) of Egan; one sister, Michelle Roy (Keith) of Morse; three brothers, Randall Roy (Tina) of Iota, Daniel Roy (Mel) of Scott and Christopher Roy of Crowley; and 10 grandchildren, Holden, Gabbie, Austyn, Jaxson, Abbi, Brylan, Peyton, Teylon, Liberty and Eeston.

Donna is preceded in death by her father, Joseph J. Roy; and one brother, Richard Roy.

Pallbearers will be Johnathan Cormier, Daniel Roy, James Deshotel, Brody Coleman, Adam Trahan, and Rodney Cormier.

Honorary pallbearers Johnathan Cormier Sr., and Brian Cormier.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.