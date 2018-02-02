A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Feb. 3, at 10 a.m. at The Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Morse for Donner Trahan Duhon, 87, who passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, at 11:05 p.m. at Southwind Nursing Home in Crowley.

Fr. Corey Campeaux, from St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Gueydan, will be officiating for the services.

Burial will be held in Istre Cemetery in Morse.

The family has requested the visitation to be held on Friday, Feb. 2, at 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley. A Rosary will be recited on Friday, at 6 o’clock in the evening in the funeral home chapel. Visitation will resume on Saturday at 8 a.m. until time of services.

Survivors include three daughters, Celeste and husband Johnny Dedon of Ethel, Winnie Duhon Riley of Ethel, and Colette Kibodeaux of Dublin, Virginia; one son, Gerald and Lorraine Duhon of Juneau, Alaska; one brother, Charles and wife Mona Trahan of Duson; two sisters, Melba Trahan LaBorde of Scott, and Anita Trahan and husband Patrick Higginbotham of Morse; 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers for the service will be Lyle Zaunbrecher, Justin Zaunbrecher, Gerald Duhon, Johnny Dedon, Jonathan Riley, Phillip LaBorde and Jason Myers.

Ms. Duhon was preceded in death by two sons, Dwayne J. Duhon and Dennis Duhon; and her parents, Clyde and Eunice Thibodeaux Trahan of Morse.

The family would like to send a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Nancy Walker, all the doctors and nurses at Lafayette General Hospital, the staff and nurses at Southwind Nursing Home and Lamm Hospice for all the special care they gave our mother, grandmother and sister.

