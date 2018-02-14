Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14, at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Chapel for Dora Trahan Rue, 95, who died Feb. 12, 2018, in New Iberia.

Rev. David Broussard, pastor of Bayou Jacque Church of Christ, officiated for the services.

The family requested that visiting hours be observed Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to the time of service. Interment was in Maxie Cemetery.

She is survived by four children, Byron Rue and wife Sherry of Crowley, Stephen Rue and wife Priscilla of Crowley, Johnny Rue and wife Joann of Crowley, and Virginia Rue Dunnahoe and husband Duane of New Iberia; 12 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Rue is preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Rue; one daughter, Martha Nell Rue Pendley; and two step-brothers, Claude Domingue, and Louis Schenkel.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her name to Hospice of Acadiana: 2600 Johnson St. Lafayette, LA 70503

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.