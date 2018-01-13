Funeral services will be held on Monday, Jan. 15, 2018 at noon in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley for Dorothy Jane Schexnayder Cormier Suire, 67, who passed away on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, at 3:30 a.m. at Southwind Nursing Home in Crowley. Rev. Jimmy Broussard will be officiating for the services. Burial will be held in Woodlawn Cemetery in Crowley.

The family has requested the visitation to be held on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, at 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. in the Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley. A Rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. in the Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will resume on Monday at 8 a.m. until time of services.

Survivors include two daughters, Connie Cormier and companion Dennis Tucker of Morse and Trisha and husband Conrad Perry of Crowley; three brothers, Chester “T-neg”and wife Margaret Schexnayder of Youngsville, Wilfred “Ducey” and wife Gloria Schexnayder of Kaplan and Edward “Ed” and wife Annette Schexnayder of Lyons Point; two sisters, Mary and husband Larry Vincent of Mermentau Cove and Earlene Schexnayder of Crowley; five grandchildren, Bethany Gautreaux, Kathleen Perry, Dylan Hoffpauir, Paytilyn and husband Kenneth Tucker and Gaige Perry; and eight great-grandchildren.

Ms. Dorothy was preceded in death by her first husband, Dellinga Cormier; her second husband, Richard Suire; her parents, Wilbert and Rosebell Bertrand Schexnayder; and one sister, Marlene Schexnayder.

Ms. Suire was an employee of Southwind Nursing Home for 27 and a half years as a ward clerk.

The family would like to send a heartfelt thank you to all at Southwind Nursing Home for the loving care they gave to Ms. Dorothy. Also, the family would like to thank all at Hospice of Acadiana.

