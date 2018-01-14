Roberts Cove - Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, at a 2 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Leo IV Catholic Church in Roberts Cove for Dorothy Josephine Reiners Richard, 96, who died Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, at Acadia General Hospital in Crowley.

Interment will be in the St. Leo IV Cemetery, Roberts Cove.

Rev. Kevin Bordelon, Pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, will be celebrant of the funeral mass and will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include five daughters, Margaret R. Comeaux of Rayne, Nancy R. Pousson and husband Glenn of Iota, Joyce R. Chiasson and husband Barry Lafayette, Yvonne R. Bullock and husband Clarke of Rayne, and Yvette R. Ohlenforst and Philip of Roberts Cove; three sons, David Richard and wife Kathy of Roberts Cove, Simon Richard and companion Della Roberie of Rayne, and George Richard and companion Rhonda Fontenot of Rayne; 15 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; six step-great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Deynoodt Jean Richard; two granddaughters, Penny Pousson and Emily Ohlenforst; son-in-law, James H. Comeaux; father, William Joseph Reiners; mother, Marie Elizabeth Scheufens Reiners; three sisters, Agnes Reiners Thevis, Katherine Reiners Thevis and Veronica Reiners Thevis.

Pallbearers will be Shannon Comeaux, Bryce Bullock, Jason Chaiasson, Stephen Ohlenforst, Matthew Richard and Zhane Pousson.

A Rosary will be prayed Monday, Jan. 15, at 7 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne.

The family requests visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne on Monday, Jan. 15, from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m., and on Tuesday, Jan. 16, from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne (334-3141).