Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 16, at a 2 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Leo IV Catholic Church in Roberts Cove for Dorothy Josephine Reiners Richard, 96, who died Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, at Acadia General Hospital in Crowley.

Interment will be in the St. Leo IV Cemetery in Roberts Cove.

Rev. Kevin Bordelon, pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, will be the celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include five daughters, Margaret R. Comeaux, Nancy R. Pousson and husband Glenn, Joyce R. Chiasson and husband Barry, Yvonne R. Bullock and husband Clarke, Yvette R. Ohlenforst and Philip; three sons, David Richard and wife Kathy, Simon Richard and companion Della Roberie, George Richard and companion Rhonda Fontenot; 15 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; six step-great-grandchildren and two-great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Deynoodt Jean Richard; two granddaughters, Penny Pousson and Emily Ohlenforst; a son-in-law, James H. Comeaux; her father, William Joseph Reiners; mother, Marie Elizabeth Scheufens Reiners; three sisters, Agnes Reiners Thevis, Katherine Reiners Gary and Veronica Reiners Thevis.

Pallbearers will be Shannon Comeaux, Bryce Bullock, Jason Chaiasson, Stephen Ohlenforst, Matthew Richard, and Zhane Pousson.

A Rosary will be prayed Monday, Jan. 15, at 7 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home on Monday, Jan. 15, from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Tuesday, Jan. 16, from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc,. of Rayne, (337) 334-3141.