Mrs. Dorothy Mae Joseph Burnette, daughter of the late Rogers Joseph Sr. and Louella Minix Joseph, quietly departed this life at her residence surrounded by family and friends on Monday, April 17, 2017. She was born Sept. 29, 1934, in Crowley. At an early age, she professed her faith in Jesus Christ and joined St. Joseph Baptist Church where she was a dedicated member. She later moved her membership to Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of her husband, Pastor Donald Ray Burnette Sr. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, viewing at 9 a.m. until time of service.

Sister Dorothy Burnette served in several capacities. Her life of caring for the elderly began as a CNA for residents of the Christian Villa Nursing Home. She often shared through conversations with young people, the importance of showing sincere love and proper care for those who were in need. Her Christian work involved but not limited to serving as president of the Young Matrons Auxiliary, president of the Deaconess and Missionary Society, and director and coordinator of the Annual Silver Streak Banquet. Sister Burnette shared her love deeply through her acts of kindness throughout the community. As a result of her generous spirit and pleasant personality, she was loved by many. Her Christian life was as beautiful as the flowers she loved so well and her influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew her.

Her beautiful life will forever be cherished by her husband of 62 years, Pastor Donald Ray Burnette Sr.; three sons, Donald R. Burnette Jr. (Glinda) of Baton Rouge and Michael A. Burnette (Betty) and Felton W. Burnette, both of Crowley; three daughters, Cynthia M. Corbins and Pamella D. Burnette, both of Crowley, and Kayla D. Burnette-Toaston (Eric) of Baton Rouge; two sisters, Virley Garrick (Gerald) and JoAnn Henny (Charles), both of Crowley; 10 grandchildren, Teresa, Yolonda, DiWaune, Crystal, T’Naia, DeAngelis, Donald, D’Markus, D’metrius and DarQuincea; 10 great-grandchildren, Peyton, Rylee, Reagan, Cruze, Cameron, Chase, DiWaune Jr., Dalayjha, Tionnia and Mark; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and neighbors. Her love shall forever reign within us.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Rogers and Louella Joseph; five brothers Elmo Joseph Sr., Donald Joseph Sr., Calvin Joseph Sr., Robert Joseph and Rogers Joseph Jr.; and two sisters, Stella Mae Joseph Sparks and Calina Maynard.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 29, at 11 a.m. at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, 523 West 3rd Street in Crowley. The family requests visiting hours from 9 a.m. to service time at the church. Burial will follow in the West Crowley Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 301 North Avenue F, Crowley, LA, 70526, (337) 783-3313.