Dorothy Mae Terry

Wed, 11/01/2017 - 6:36pm Saja Hoffpauir
GUEYDAN

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 4, 2017 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Gueydan, LA for Ms. Dorothy Mae Terry, 83, who passed away on Saturday, October 28, 2017 in Rayne, LA. Interment will be in Gueydan Cemetery.
Pastor Peter Joseph will be officiating the funeral service.
Ms. Terry leaves to cherish her memories: her son, Coach Donald C. Adams, Sr. (Jacqueline) of Rayne, LA; one sister, Ruby Wilson of Houston, TX; four grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Ms. Terry was preceded in death by: her parents, Jim and Maggie Whirls Terry; her brother, Mike Terry; her sister, Margaret Cornish; and her granddaughter, Andrea Adams.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 4, 2017 from 8:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
Words of condolences may be expressed at fordandjosephfh.com
Ford and Joseph Funeral Home, 577 N. Ave. C., Crowley, LA, (337) 514-5217, is in charge of arrangements.

