A Liturgy of the Word Service was celebrated for Dorothy R. Royer, 69, at 1 p.m. on Monday, April 17, in the Duhon Funeral Home-Rayne Chapel with Deacon Tommy Adams officiating.

Visitation began at 9 a.m. on Sunday, April 16, until 9 p.m. with a Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7 p.m. Visitation resumed on Monday, April 17, at 8 a.m. until just prior to the time of service.

Interment followed the chapel service and was in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery “New” in Rayne.

Mrs. Royer passed away on Friday, April 14, 2017, at her home in Rayne.

Mrs. Royer is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Rufus D. Royer Sr. of Rayne; children, Harold Royer and wife Catherine DiGeorge, Rufus Royer Jr. and his wife Roxanne Champagne, Dobie Royer and wife Tish Hoffpauir, Chris Royer and wife Crystal Johnson, and Kim Royer; grandchildren, Brandy and Candy Menard, Danielle Guidry (Josh Koser), Damion Royer, Christy Forestier (Larry Angelle Jr.), Heather Royer (Jordan Addison), Meagan Forestier (Andrew Ruhl), Kevin Forestier Jr., Andrew Royer, Victoria Royer, Anna Royer and Liam Royer; five great-grandchildren; sisters, Cheryl Mettler, Earline Alleman, Elvina Hollier, Barbara Dearman; and brother, Nelson Credeur Jr.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold William Rice and Lena Alleman Credeur; her grandparents, Octave Alleman and Oneila Royer Alleman; brothers, Dale Credeur and Robert “Bob” Rice.

Pallbearers were Rufus Royer Jr., Dobie Royer, Chris Royer, Andrew Royer, Jordan Addison and Gary Mettler.

Honorary pallbearers were Harold Royer, Damion Royer and Rodney LaFleur.

