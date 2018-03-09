It is with great sadness that the family of Dr. Chester Benjamin “Benny” Thibodeaux II announces his passing on Thursday, March 8, 2018, at Acadian Medical Center in Eunice at the age of 83.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 10, at Ardoin’s Funeral Home in Eunice.

Inurnment will follow in the St. Paul Cemetery with Msgr. Romero officiating.

Benny will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 62 years, Rothie Ann Fuselier Thibodeaux, and his nine children, Benjy, Paul and wife Jennifer, Darryl, David, Renee, Michael and wife Loriann, Michelle Soileaux and husband Henry, Robert and Ann Stelly.

Benny will also be fondly remembered by his 13 grandchildren; sister, Joyce C. Thibodeaux; brother, Thomas R. Thibodeaux and wife Debbie; as well as extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Chester Benjamin Thibodeaux and Joyce Wyble Thibodeaux.

Dr. Benny Thibodeaux was a respected and loved optometrist for 58 years. He was a long-time member of Rayne Lions Club as well as an avid golfer and enjoyed the outdoors.

At the request of the family, visitation will be held at Ardoin’s Funeral Home in Eunice on Friday, March 9, from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. and continue on Saturday, March 10, from 8 a.m. until time of services.

Msgr. Romero will recite a rosary at 6 p.m. Friday.

