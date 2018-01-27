RAYNE - A Funeral Mass will be held at 2 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Thursday, Feb. 1, for Dr. James R. Bush Jr., 68, who died Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, at his home surrounded by his family.

A rosary will be said Thursday, Feb. 1, at 1:30 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

The services will be officiated by Fr. William “Bill” Roskoski and Deacon Tommy Adams.

He is survived by his mother, Betty Bush of Rayne; his wife of 44 years, Mary Bush of Rayne; two sons, Michael Bush and wife Courtney of Rayne, and John Bush and wife Lindsey of Crowley; two daughters, Mary Katherine Doré and husband Jason of Washington, D.C., and Elizabeth Leonards and husband Luke of Lafayette; a brother, David Bush and wife Sandra of Rayne; two sisters, Nancy Stutes of Baton Rouge and Elizabeth Mooney and husband Mike of Rayne; six grandchildren, Vivian, M.J., Jack-Thomas, Eleanor, William and Mary-Cynthia; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Dr. James R. Bush Sr.; a brother, Jerome Bush; two nephews, Ben Stutes and Dereck Bush; and a brother-in-law, Darrell Stutes.

Dr. Bush was born April 8, 1949, in Church Point to Dr. and Mrs. James R. Bush Sr. A 1967 graduate of Rayne High School he earned his bachelor of science degree from USL in Lafayette. He went on to complete studies at the LSU School of Dentistry in New Orleans in 1975.

He practiced dentistry in Baton Rouge between 1975 and 1985, after which, he returned home and served the Rayne community from 1986 until 2009.

Dr. Bush was a member of the Rayne Lions Club and the 6th District Dental Association.

He will be remembered not only as a kind and loving person, always willing to help in any way possible; but, also as a compassionate dentist and caregiver who cared for all his patients.