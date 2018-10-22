Dr. Joseph Dell “J.D.” Hains

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, Oct 23, at 2 p.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Crowley for Dr. Joseph Dell Hains Jr. who died peacefully on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Fr. Mikel Polson, pastor of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, will officiate for the services.

The family requests visiting hours Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. A rosary will be recited at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

He was born in Crowley at his grandmother’s home on Dec. 2, 1917, the same home that he has lived in the last 38 years. He was raised on South Highway 13 on his parent’s farm. J.D. attended St. Michael’s school and graduated from Crowley High School.

After working on the family farm, in June 1941, he enlisted in the Army Air Corp. Immediately after “Pearl Harbor” his company was sent to several islands in the Pacific Theater and, in the line of duty, he was injured, sent back to the U.S. and spent months recuperating.

He utilized the Montgomery G.I. bill to attend the North Illinois College of Optometry in Chicago. He met and married Anna Jean Hegner from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in August, 1949. They returned to Crowley where he practiced optometry for 40 years.

J.D. and Jean were involved in their community and their Catholic Church as well as their children’s schools. “Doc,” as he was frequently called, was involved in the Boy Scouts as Scoutmaster and later a Scout Advisory committee. He was in the Crowley Rotary Club and the Crowley Recreation advisory board. He did volunteer eye screenings for the Lions Club.

He was a member of the Civil Air Patrol, a ham radio operator and, in retirement, a parish volunteer committee member for Legros Airport in Estherwood.

He is also a Knight of Columbus as well as a 4th Degree K. of C. He was active in many activities at St Michael over the years including, Nocturnal Adoration and The Adoration Chapel, Lecture and Commentator, attended retreat at Grand Coteau every year with his Crowley group.

He was very active with the Crowley Recycling Center well into 1990s.

Dr. Hains is survived by five children, Mary C. Hains of Crowley, Dell Hains of Morgan City, Cathy Taylor of Crowley, Linda Kilpatrick of Kosse, Texas, and Tom Hains and wife Cindy of Paul’s Valley, Oklahoma. He has 11 grandchildren, Michael Doucet II and wife Kristy of Crowley, Jennifer D. Lopez and husband Dustin of Crowley, John “Bo” Doucet of Crowley, Stephen Doucet and wife Katherine of Houston, Texas, Bryan Doucet and wife Anna of Crowley, Lauren Vice of Austin, Texas, Matt Taylor of Houston, Texas, Jake Taylor of Houston, Texas, Bradley Kilpatrick of New Braunfels, Texas, Phillip Hains of Springfield, Virginia, and Christopher Hains of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; and seven great-grandchildren; one sister, Lucille Hains of Crowley; and brother Johnny Hains and wife Beverly of Crowley.

He was predeceased by his wife Anna Jean Hegner Hains; his parents, J.D. Hains Sr. and Linda Meaux Hains; brother Lawrence B Hains; and sisters Florence H. Furlow and Theresa Hains.

The family wishes to express their sincerest thanks to Lamm Hospice of Crowley, Home Instead employee Charlene Comeaux, who cared for Jean for 2 1/2 years then returned to care for J.D. for two years; also Dr. M.N. Katira and Dr. Dale LeLeux and their staffs.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to a charity of your choice.

Pallbearers will be grandsons Matt and Jake Taylor, Christopher Hains, Bradley Kilpatrick, Stephen Doucet and Bryan Doucet.

Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 North Avenue F, Crowley, LA 70526, 337-783-3313.