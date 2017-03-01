Dr. Joseph A. Musick, age 80, of Monticello, passed away peacefully at his home in Monticello on Monday, Feb. 27, 2017. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Eleanor Stearns Musick; mother, Melba Rounsavall; fathers, Joseph Musick and Roy Rounsavall; brothers, Jim Ed Rounsavall and Max Musick; and sisters, Mary Warhust, Rachel Mooring and Melanie Zimmerman.

He is survived by his wife, Susan McClain Musick; sons, Joe R. Musick (Bonnie), Jim Musick (Amy) and Paul Musick (Robin); daughter, Jamie Musick Blackmon (Joe); and brothers, David Andrew Rounsavall and Freddie Rounsavall. He and Susan were blessed by 12 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Joe was born in a three-room house on a farm in Mississippi County. He remembered when his room was added to the small house. There were cracks between the boards that would allow snow and cold air to come in. He was gifted with a great intellect and graduated from Shawnee High School where he held the highest FFA honor in the state. Although he enjoyed farming, he soon realized that he could not support a family on that farm. He pursued an education at Arkansas A&M (UAM) and then his Masters at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. Years later with four kids and a wife to support, he completed his PHD at the University of Missouri. He often said that his education along with the support from professors along the way certainly contributed to his success.

In 1980, Joe joined the faculty in the Agricultural Economics department at Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge. In 1983, he moved his family to Leland, Mississippi, where he did research at the Stoneville Research Station. Two years later, he was asked to come back to Louisiana to head the LSU Rice Research Station where he led the research and enjoyed the Cajun music. Joe retired in August of 2003.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday, March 3, 2017 at First United Methodist Church in Monticello, Arkansas, with Rev. Dennis Spence officiating. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday evening at Stephenson-Dearman Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 317 South Main, Monticello, AR 71655.

