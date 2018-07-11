RAYNE - Eddie Lee Young Sr., beloved husband, son, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and devoted friend, died peacefully on Saturday, July 7, 2018, at Lafayette General Medical Center in Lafayette.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, July 14, at 1 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne.

The family has announced visitation on Saturday, July 14, between 8 a.m. and noon at Syrie Funeral Home, 1417 East Simcoe Street in Lafayette.

Burial will be at Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church Cemetery in Rayne.

Eddie was the oldest of six children, born to Edward Young and Selena Johnson Young on November 18, 1945, in Port Arthur, Texas. He was a member of Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church in Rayne.

In 1979 Eddie created, owned and operated Young’s Trucking Company to this present day, in association with several leasing companies over the years, notably with Fogleman Truck Line, Sam Broussard and Fairway Transport. Eddie’s work ethic and commitment to his business resulted in numerous business and safety awards over the years.

Eddie was an intricate part of the community. He was always helping whether financially or otherwise. He was well respected and very humble by all that knew him and truly appreciated him as a friend. Eddie was known by many as “Coot” and if there was any local or national news, especially politics, all you had to do is take a seat and you would become well informed.

Outside of his passion and love of working, Eddie found enjoyment and solace in enjoying the simplicity of nature. When he was not working, he could be found fishing. This is where he found his solitude with nature, himself and God.

Eddie leaves to cherish his memories four daughters, Samantha (Falius) Young and Chandrekia (Martin) Bias of Rayne, Angela Norman of Monroe and Natasha Young of Baton Rouge; five sons, Eddie (Fab) Young Jr. of Baker, Wallace Young and Brian Mouton of Rayne, Byron Mouton of Bowie, Maryland and Kristhan Mouton of Carencro; 13 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; his loving mother, Selena Young of Rayne; two siblings, Loretta (Harrison) Figaro of Rayne and Johnny (Verna) Young of Lafayette; a very special friend, Ezora Thomas of Rayne, along with her children, Kyestle, Joi and Joseph Jr.; brothers-in-law, Wardell Mosley of Branch and Torey LeBlanc of Rayne; sisters-in-law, Judy (Anatole) LeDay and Margaret Young of Rayne; close friends, Calvin Williams, Conrad Brown, Clarence Logan and Harrison Coleman, along with a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and associates.

Eddie was preceded in death by his wife, Ella Faye Mosley Young; three sons, Stanley Young, Michael Young and Kevin Mouton; his father, Edward Young; siblings, Dianna Yokum, Lucinda Young and Curly Young; maternal grandparents, Onezia and Johnny Johnson, and paternal grandparents, Edward and Ophelia Mouton Young.

Syrie Funeral Home of Lafayette is in charge of funeral arrangements.