RAYNE - A Mass of Christian Burial for Edward Boudreaux, 93, was held on Tuesday, June 13, at 1 p.m. in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne. Father Kevin Bordelon, pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church, served as celebrant.

Committal services and entombment with military honors rendered by the U.S. Army and the Acadiana Veterans Honor Guard followed in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery No. 2 Mausoleum in Rayne.

Family members received friends on Monday, June 12, from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne, with a rosary being recited by Deacon Tommy Adams and the Knights of Columbus at 7 p.m. Visitation continued on Tuesday from 8 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. in the funeral home.

Mr. Boudreaux passed away on June 10, 2017, at Southwind Senior Living Suites in Crowley. He was a loving husband, father, and brother, and a good friend to many.

Born on Feb. 13, 1924, son of Maurice and Aline LeBlanc Boudreaux, Mr. Boudreaux is survived by his sons, Rodney Boudreaux and wife Debbie, and Glen Boudreaux; daughters, Linda Braus and husband Daniel, Arlene Mathews and husband Jeffrey, Gayle Thibodeaux and husband Randall, and Lorraine Meche and husband Kevin; sister, Marie Amy; sister-in-law, Verna Denais; 16 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Preceding Mr. Boudreaux in death were his loving wife of 67 years, Bernice Desormeaux Boudreaux; his parents, Maurice and Aline LeBlanc Boudreaux; daughter-in-law, Nellie LeJeune Boudreaux; brothers Maurice Boudreaux, Warren Boudreaux, and Wilson Boudreaux; sisters, Beaulah Guidry, Eunice Arceneaux, Lena Trahan, Bernice Robin, Lula Mae Gary, and Letha Navarre; and great-granddaughter, Makenzy Payton Marchand.

A lifelong parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, Mr. Boudreaux attended Rayne High School. He served as a member of The Greatest Generation in the Army Air Corps during World War II in the European Theater of Operations. He took part in many offensive campaigns, including at Normandy, Northern France, The Ardennes (Battle of the Bulge), Central Europe, Rhineland, and the European Air Offensive. We all owe a debt of gratitude to he and all the rest who sacrificed so much for our freedoms.

Upon his return from the war, Mr. Boudreaux met the love of his life, Bernice Desormeaux. They were married in 1946, and had six children.

Mr. Boudreaux was in the furniture business for over 60 years. He began his career at Rayne Furniture Store, and later moved on to Delta Furniture in Lafayette. His career ended with retirement from Albarado’s Fine Furnishings. Mr. Boudreaux had met the Albarado family at the start of his career, and soon became a part of their family, as they became a part of his.

Mr. Boudreaux enjoyed fishing in his spare time, but his greatest joy in life was caring for and spending time with his family.

As a member of American Legion Post 77, Seventh District, for 52 years, Mr. Boudreaux was honored with the Blue Cap Award. He was also given the honor of being selected to represent the City of Rayne as the 2000 Golden Frog Festival King, and was named Outstanding Male of the Year by the Rayne City Council of Beta Sigma Phi.

Mr. Boudreaux’s family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to his neighbor and friend, Dr. Mark Dawson, and also to Dr. Joseph Brierre, for not only the medical care given, but for the warmth and compassion shown to him.

The family would especially like to send an abundance of thanks and love to his Lamm Hospice caregivers, Kristy Putnam and Marissa Sonnier, for the love and support they gave to Mr. Boudreaux, as well as to all of his family members. We would also like to thank the staff and residents of Southwind Senior Living Suites for welcoming and caring for him during his stay.

Serving as pallbearers were Kevin Boudreaux, Kalil Boudreaux, Brent Boudreaux, Eric Marchand, Cade Fontenot, and Adam Meche.

Named as honorary pallbearers were Michael Albarado and Matt Albarado.

Beth Thibodeaux and Erin Fontenot delivered the readings, and Amanda Ohlenforst and Monica Serrette served as gift bearers.

