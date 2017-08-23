Edward Scott McBride, 94, of Kingsville, Maryland, passed away on Aug. 20, 2017, due to complications of old age.

Edward was born in Rayne on July 18, 1923. He graduated from St. Joseph High School. After World War II, he continued on to receive a degree in Agriculture from the University of Southwestern Louisiana and masters credits at LSU.

Ed was married to Marie Elizabeth McBride (nee Schaadt) on Sept. 3, 1953; they were married 64 years.

At the age of 17, Ed entered the Army and fought at Pearl Harbor when it was attacked. During World War II, he became a Section Sergeant in charge of Angle and Fields of Fire. He drilled and trained men and served in combat in New Guinea and Dutch East Indies. He spent a total of 46 months in the Pacific War Theatre.

With the outbreak of the Korean War, he was called back into service as a Second Lieutenant. He received a Purple Heart with an Oak Leaf Cluster from two injuries on a reconnaissance mission in North Korea.

After the war, he was in the Army’s Central Intelligence Division when he came to Maryland’s Fort Hollabird where he met and married Marie Elizabeth McBride (nee Schaadt). His only child, Scott, was born 11 months later.

After leaving active duty, Ed worked for Davidson Chemical and Olin Matheson consulting for and selling agricultural products to farmers and other businesses in Maryland.

In 1957, Ed and Marie acquired a dairy farm in Harford County, which they managed until 1962 when Interstate 95 was built through the property. After the dairy farm, Ed and Marie bought apartment houses in Baltimore City and renovated and sold them and other properties.

He enjoyed boating on the Chesapeake Bay, riding and breeding race horses, RV camping and watching his grandchildren grow. He was also active in the Middle River Rotary Club and the Crescent Yacht Club for many years.

Ed is survived by his wife, Marie McBride; his son Scott McBride and daughter-in-law Anne McBride; his grandchildren Christopher and Zachary McBride; step-granddaughter Sabrine Hasan; and his brothers, Warren McBride and sister-in-law Ruth McBride, Harold “Hammy” McBride and sister-in-law Betty McBride; and other family and friends.

Ed is preceded in death by his parents, Edward S. McBride Sr., and Zulma Plattsmire McBride; his brother Sidney McBride; his sisters Marylyn LeLeux and Kathleen LeLeux; and grandson, Jordan McBride.

The family will receive friends at the E.F. Lassahn Funeral Home, P.A. 11750 Belair Road in Kingsville on Friday from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m.

Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Saturday at 11 a.m. with interment in Parkwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the National Association on Mental Illness and the Jerusalem Mill Foundation.