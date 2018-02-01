RAYNE - Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 2, 2018 at a 2 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne, for Edwin Coy Wyatt, 81, who died Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, at his residence in Rayne.

Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2 in Rayne.

Pastor Micah Collins, Pastor of Elizabeth Memorial Baptist Church in Branch, will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include wife, Estelle Zaunbrecher Wyatt of Rayne; daughter, Donna Wyatt Trahan of Youngsville; granddaughter, Allison Trahan Saltzman and husband Kevin of Crowley; grandson, Chris Trahan and wife Sarah of Baton Rouge; two great-grandsons, Eli Saltzman and JonLuc Saltzman of Crowley; sister, Elaine Wyatt Gilbert of Rayne; and two brothers, Wayne Wyatt and wife Gloria of Rayne, and Huey Wyatt of Dallas, TX.

He was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Peter Trahan; parents, Ivan Wyatt and Hattie Jeffers Wyatt; brother-in-law, Buddy Gilbert; and sister-in-law, Sarah Wyatt.

The family requests visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne on Thursday, Feb. 1, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Friday, Feb. 2, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne (337) 334-3141.