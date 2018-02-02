Funeral services will be held on Friday, Feb. 2, at 2 p.m. in the Gossen Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne for Edwin Coy Wyatt, 81, who died Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, at his residence in Rayne.

Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2 in Rayne.

Pastor Micah Collins, pastor of Elizabeth Memorial Baptist Church in Branch, will conduct the funeral services.

Coy was a dedicated employee of Columbia Gulf Transmission Company for 37 years. After a brief retirement, he worked an additional eight years for Chet Mornson Contractors. Coy never met a stranger, enjoyed golf and Saturday nights in Tiger Stadium, and loved his family above all.

Survivors include his wife, Estelle Zaunbrecher Wyatt of Rayne; daughter, Donna Wyatt Trahan of Youngsville; granddaughter, Allison Trahan Saltzman and husband Kevin of Crowley; grandson, Chris Trahan and wife Sarah of Baton Rouge; two great-grandsons, Eli Saltzman and JonLuc Saltzman of Crowley; sister, Elaine Wyatt Gilbert of Rayne; two brothers, Wayne Wyatt and wife Gloria of Rayne, and Huey Wyatt of Dallas, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Peter Trahan; parents, Ivan Wyatt and Hattie Jeffers Wyatt; brother-in-law, Buddy Gilbert; and sister-in-law, Sarah Wyatt.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne on Thursday, Feb. 1, from p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Friday, Feb. 2, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

