Elnora H. Harmon

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 27, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Crowley for Mrs. Elnora Helen Harmon, 87, who passed away on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, at Acadia General Hospital in Crowley.

Interment will be in West Crowley Cemetery.

Rev. Keith Matthew, pastor of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, will be officiating the funeral service.

Mrs. Harmon leaves to cherish her memories: three sons, John Christman (Jennifer), Louis Harmon Jr. and Joseph James Harmon, all of Crowley; six daughters, Naomi Jackson of Lafayette, Ida Patton (Hardy), Antionette Harmon, Kattie Harmon, Linda Faye Harmon and Andreal Harmon, all of Crowley; 32 grandchildren; 54great grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Mrs. Harmon was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Harmon Sr.; and her parents, George Washington and Lillian Hayes Washington.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Jan. 27, from 8 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church.

Words of condolences may be expressed at fordandjosephfh.com

Ford and Joseph Funeral Home, 577 N. Avenue C, Crowley, 514-5217, is in charge of arrangements.