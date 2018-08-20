RAYNE - Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 21, 2018 at a 1:30 pm Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, for Elsie Jane Boudreaux Besse, 86, who died Sunday, August 19, 2018 at her residence in Rayne.

Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2, Mausoleum in Rayne.

Rev. Kevin Bordelon, Pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church, will be the Celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services, and Rev. Christopher Cambre Associate Pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Chruch will be con-celebrating.

Survivors include four sons, Dave Besse and wife Suzanne of Baton Rouge, Daniel Besse and wife Madeline of Rayne, Kenneth Besse and wife Cricket of Lafayette, Kevin Besse of Rayne, four daughters, Christine Besse of Lafayette, Mary Guidry of Lafayette, Angela Huckaby and husband William of Eunice, Rebecca Gogola and husband Michael of Youngsville, twenty-three grandchildren, twenty-four great grandchildren, one great great grandchild, one step great grandchild, one sister, Rita Ann Boudraux Rayon of Rayne, one brother, Lee Lionel Boudreaux and spouse Debbie of Lafayette, many nieces, nephews, and godchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Dave Albert Besse, Jr., son, Raymond Besse, daughter, Susan Besse, grandson, Ian Besse, father, Jean Lionel "Lee" Boudreaux, mother, Lydia Marie Hebert Boudreaux, sister, Josselin Boudreaux Geer and spouse Ira Geer.

A Rosary will be prayed Monday, August 20, 2018 at 7:00 pm in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne on Monday August 20, 2018 from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm and on Tuesday August 21, 2018 from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm.

