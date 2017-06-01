Emile Eddy
Daboval

Emile Eddy Daboval

Thu, 06/01/2017 - 6:08pm Lisa Soileaux
Thursday, June 1, 2017

Emile Eddy Daboval, born Feb. 9, 1928, in Rayne, quietly passed away on May 25, 2017, at the age of 89.
Beloved husband of the late Constance Fiorello Daboval; father of Ada Louise Daboval of Ocean Springs, Mississippi; son of the late Jane Vaughn Eddy Daboval and Emile “Milo” Daboval of Rayne; brother of Marguerite “Margo” Goertz of Houston, Texas, and formerly of Rayne.
He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends, Gina & Michael Bernhardt and family.
Emile was an avid fisherman and a longtime resident of Arabi, Louisiana. He retired from the United States Postal Service after many years of dedicated service.
A Funeral Mass will begin at 1 p.m. Monday, June 5, at St. Bernard Memorial Funeral Home.
He will be laid to rest in St. Bernard Memorial Gardens.
To view and sign the Family Guestbook, please visit www.stbernardmemorial.com
St. Bernard Memorial Funeral Home, 701 W. Virtue St., Chalmette, is in charge of the funeral arrangements.

