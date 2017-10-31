Enos “Nick” Paul Spell was born in Crowley on Dec. 3, 1946, to Joseph Kelly Spell and Irene Sarver. He was called to his Heavenly Father on Oct. 30, 2017.

Nick served our country honorably in the Navy. He worked as an electrician until his retirement. Nick loved fishing, baseball and watching war movies. Nick truly loved spending time with his family. Nick was a kind and loving person; he will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Nick is survived by his beloved wife, Gale B. Spell of Mermentau Cov; his two sons, Johnny C. Spell of Scott and Steven P. Spell (Tammy) of Mowata; his two daughters, Carla S. Ard (Kane) of Crowley and Francesca L. Spell of Austin, Texas; his brother, Harold Spell of Washington; his sister, Georgie Fontenot of Moss Bluff; his eight grandchildren, Taylor, Adam, Maddison, Noah, Erieana, Damien, Seth and Leo; and his two great-grandchildren, Kinlei and Isaac.

Nick is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Irene Spell, and his three brothers, Sonny Spell, Winn Spell, and Alvin Spell.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Enos “Nick” Paul Spell, 70, of Mermentau Cove will be held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Mermentau on Thursday, Nov. 2 at 2 p.m. with Father Randall Moreau officiating. Visitation will be held at St. John the Evangelist Church Hall in Mermentau beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 1 from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. with a rosary recited at 7 p.m. Visitation will resume on Thursday at 8 a.m. until the time of his funeral Mass. Nick will be laid to rest in the St. John the Evangelist Cemetery with full military rites.

To extend online condolences, please visit www.matthewsandsonfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Matthews & Son Funeral Home.