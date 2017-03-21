The family and friends of Ernest Lepretre Jr. are mourning the loss of their loved one who was called from this life on March 18, 2017, at the age of 85.

Ernest was born in Gueydan to Ernest Lepretre Sr. and Eunice Boudreaux Lepretre on Sept. 14, 1931. He served our nation honorably in the United States Navy. For 22 years, Ernest worked for Bell South as an Installer and Repairman. In his spare time, he enjoyed baseball, playing dominos, gardening and hunting. Ernest was a member and past post commander of the American Legion Post 235. He was also a member of the Woodmen of the World and a Bell South Pioneer. Ernest was a founder of Acadia/Vermillion Baseball. He will be greatly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Ernest is survived by his wife, Dolores S. Lepretre of Gueydan; five children, Steven (Kathy) Lepretre of Bossier City, Isaac (Kim) Lepretre of Gueydan, Jeanne (Ed) Saal of Gueydan, Rebecca (Richard) Hardee of Gueydan and Monica (Gil) Baker of Gueydan; 10 grandchildren, Leah Saal, Erin Saal, Stephanie Lepretre, Kegan Lepretre, David Hardee, Daniel Hardee, Allison Lepretre, Zachary Lepretre and Benjamin and Isaac Baker; two great-grandchildren, Amorie Hardee and Lane David Hardee; five brothers, Thomas (Betty) Lepretre of Crowley, LeRoy (Vivian) Lepretre of Lyons Point, Wallace (Linda) Lepretre of Gueydan, Floyd (Loraine) Lepretre of Hathaway and Lloyd (Sue) Lepretre of Hathaway; and brothers-in-law, Roy Guidry and Huey Stutes.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Eunice Lepretre Sr.; and sister, Mildred Cormier.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Gueydan on Tuesday, March 21, at 10 a.m. with Father Corey Campeaux officiating. Burial will follow in the Gueydan Cemetery under the direction of Matthews and Son Funeral Home. Visitation was held at Matthews & Son Funeral Home in Gueydan on Monday, March 20, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a Rosary recited at 6 p.m. The family request that visitation resume on Tuesday at 8 a.m. until the time of his service.

Carrying Ernest to his final resting place will be David Hardee, Zachary Lepretre, Benjamin Baker, Isaac Baker, Kegan Lepretre, and Brandon Lepretre.

