RAYNE - Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 4, at a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne for Ethel Leon Leger, 88, who died Tuesday, May 2, 2017, at her residence in Scott.

Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2, Mausoleum in Rayne.

Rev. Kevin Bordelon, pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church, will be the celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include four daughters, Ruth Ann Leger of Rayne, Cecile Leger of Rayne, Myra Leger of Rayne, and Sheila Leger Schexnaider and husband Lee of Abbeville; two sons, Joey Leger and wife Susan of Jennings, and Mark Louis Leger of Rayne; son-in-law, Duane Ledford Sr. of Crowley; nine grandchildren, Beth Schefcik and husband Travis, Jackie McGrew and husband Brian, Duane Ledford Jr. and wife Elizabeth, Abbie Rorex and husband Bailey, Andrew Lyons, Brittanty Ringuet and husband Kolby, Victoria Leger, Courtney Roy and fiance Ashley,and Phillip Schexnaider; eight great-grandchildren, Brantley Schfcik, Gavin Schefcik, Olivia Faye Schefcik, Samuel McGrew, Gabriel McGrew, Wyatt Ledford, Edith Rorex and Luke Roy, sister; Lurnice Leon Meche and husband Leo Val of Mire; brother, Laurie Leon and wife Cheryl of Duson; fiance, Deloris “Duke” Duplechin of Scott; and sister-in-law, Anna Bell Leon of Duson.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Merton Joseph Leger, two daughters, Faye Marie Leger Ledford and Claire Louise Leger; father, Lawrence Leon; mother, Lula Guidry Leon; sister, Flaven Leon Burke; and brother, Gilford Leon.

Pallbearers will be Duane Ledford Jr., Courtney Roy, Andrew Lyons, Travis Schefcik, Brian McGrew and Bailey Rorex.

Honorary pallbearers will be Duane Ledford Sr., Lee Schexnaider and Kolby Ringuet.

Ethel enjoyed being with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She loved to cook, especially her rice dressing and pecan praline. Her grandchildren called her the pancake queen because they were so good.

She enjoyed working in her yard, for which she received the Garden Award from the Rayne Garden Club three times.

She was a very active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Good Samaritan Group, Ladies Altar Society, Catholic Daughters of America, Lay Carmelite Order, Eucharistic Minister, helped with Masses for the shut-ins at Rayne Guest Home for 28 years, CCD teacher for five years, Baptismal program for 10 years, and received the Bishop Service Award Medal in 1999.

She was a member of the Elderberries, Golden Club, American Legion Auxiliary. She was one of the first groups to recite the French rosary at the funeral home for the parish. In April 2007, she received from the Beta Sigma Phi the Service Award in recantation and accomplishments for the service to the community of Rayne.

She attended school in Duson and graduated from Scott High School in 1946. She then attended University of Southwest Louisiana with a degree in child development. She worked in the Head Start program for 25 years. She was a board member for the Christian Service Center for 20 years

A Rosary will be prayed Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne on Wednesday, May 3, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Thursday, May 4, from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

