Private graveside services will be held for immediate family members only at St. Joseph Cemetery #2 Mausoleum in Rayne for Eugene “Gene” Stanley Guidry, 91, who died Sunday, March 22, 2020, at The Ellington Nursing Home in Rayne.

Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2 Mausoleum in Rayne.

Fr. Kevin Bordelon, pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, and Deacon Denis LaCroix will conduct the graveside services.

Mr. Gene served in the United States Navy. He was a member of the American Legion Post 77 in Rayne, past Grand Knight with Rayne Knights of Columbus Council 1897, St. Vincent De Paul Society. He retired with United States Postal Service in Rayne after 25 years then went on to open Cypress Sports in Rayne.

Survivors include wife of 72 years, Letrice Richard Guidry of Rayne; three sons, Kenneth Guidry, Bill Guidry and spouse Cheryl, and Carl Guidry, all of Rayne; 10 grandchildren, Allison G. Cantrell and spouse Charlie, Jenny G. Prevost and spouse Terrell, Rebecca G. Vidrine and spouse Cody, Adam Girouard and spouse Jamie, Luke Girouard, Lindsey Girouard, Doug Guidry, Aidan Guidry and Sydney Guidry; step-grandchild, Rachel L. Istre and spouse John; nine great-grandchildren and two step great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Debra Guidry Girouard; one grandchild, Phillip John Guidry; one great-grandchild, Catherine Francis Cantrell; father, Armond Guidry; mother, Lena Caillouet Guidry; one brother, Larry Joseph Guidry.

Pallbearers will be Adam Girouard, Luke Girouard, Doug Guidry, Aidan Guidry, Charlie Cantrell, Terrell Prevost and Cody Vidrine.

In lieu of flowers the family would like donation to be made to The Healing House, 160 S. Beadle Road, Lafayette, LA 70508, (337)234-0443; or St. Jude Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105-9959.

The Guidry family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Southwind Assistant Living in Crowley and his caregivers Lou August and Agnes Sterling, the staff at The Ellington Nursing Home in Rayne and Heart of Hospice and his Hospice nurse Nicole Deaville.

Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, (337) 334-3141.