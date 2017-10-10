It’s with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Eunice M. Daigle announces her passing from this life on Monday, October 10, 2017 at the beautiful age of 96.

Eunice was born in Evangeline to Adam O. Miller and Roselie Miller on Saturday, February 19, 1921. She was a homemaker, who dedicated her life to caring for her family. Eunice loved attending her church faithfully, as well as preparing meals for her family, and tending to her flowers in her garden. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends. She was a kind and loving person and she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Eunice is survived by her two sons, Glenn (Patty) Daigle of Evangeline, Burton “Burt” Daigle (Friend, Edie Williams) of Jennings; her daughter, Brenda Daigle Riette of Pomona, MO; her sister, Una Richard of Jennings; her five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Eunice was preceded in death by her parents, Adam and Roselie Miller; her beloved husband Jeffery Daigle; one sister, Rose Chaisson; six brothers, Henry, Walter, Henreil, Culver, Marion, and Curley Miller; one son-in-law, Rene C. Riette, Jr.

Funeral Services will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home Chapel in Jennings on Thursday, October 12 at 11 a.m. with Reverend Rod LeJeune officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be held at Matthews & Son Funeral Home in Jennings beginning on Wednesday, October 11th from 4:30 p.m. until 9 p.m.. Visitation will resume on Thursday, October 12 at 8 a.m. and continue until the time of her service at 11 a.m. Eunice will laid to rest in Calvary Mausoleum beside her beloved husband.

To extend online condolences, please visit our website at www.matthewsandsonfuneralhome.net

Arrangements have been entrusted to Matthews & Son Funeral Home.