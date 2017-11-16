A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, at 11 a.m. at Agape New Vision Ministry in Crowley for Evangelist Earlean Franklin Damon.

Interment will be held in Woodlawn Cemetery following the funeral.

Evangelist Earlean Franklin Damon, whom was known as Mother but to her family “Baby Doll,” was born on Feb. 13, 1945, to the late Monroe Franklin and Earliece McCoy Franklin. On Nov. 12, 2017, God called her to her heavenly home.

On June 6, 1964, she married her First love, Joseph Damon Sr., to this wonderful union of 53 years were born 11 children.

Mother Damon received the Lord in her life in 1967. From that moment on she made her mind up to serve the Lord, sharing the word of God with everyone she met whether it was from having prayer meeting in different people’s homes, or just sitting in the park. Mother’s journey started at Rose Hill Baptist Church in Elizabeth Mississippi. From there God sent her to Full Gospel Temple in Greenville Mississippi, which was under the leadership of Pastor Moses and Catherine Williams, there she served as an Evangelist and Sunday School teacher. In 1978 her family packed up and moved to Louisiana and joined Good Shepard Revival Center in Branch, under the leadership of the late Gilbert and Leverta Guidry, where she served as an Evangelist and Sunday School teacher. Mother enjoyed teaching the word of God and singing. Singing was her passion until her illness no longer allowed her to do so. Mother also made time to further her education where she received her CNA certification in 1994 and her Associate Degree in Accounting in 1998.

Left to cherish her wonderful memories are: her husband of 53 years, Bishop Joseph Damon Sr.; 10 children, Joseph Damon Jr. (Marie) of Crowley, Gerald Damon Sr. (Olivia) of Humble Texas, Jerome Damon (Jennifer) of Crowley, Rhonda Damon-Evans (James) of Crowley, Orville Damon (Angela) of Crowley, Michael Damon (Angel) of Rayne, Terrell Damon (Daria) of San Antonio, Texas, Felix Damon (Sharmaine) of Rayne, Marcus Damon of Lafayette and Humphrey Damon (Melanie) of Crowley; five Spiritual daughters, Sandra Journet, Velma “ tweety” Alexander, Veronica Dixon, Nerrissa Jackson and Stephanie Carter; Godchildren, Jeremekia Franklin, Karen Citizen; three sisters, Sallie Carter (Ernest) of Grand Coteau, Anna Summers of Carencro and Teresa Dupuis (Nathan) of Crowley; three brothers, Henry Franklin (Delia) of Mire, James Franklin (Stephanie) of Crowley and Franklin Monroe of Lafayette; 20 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, church family and friends.

She was preceded in death by one son, Richard Damon; parents, Monroe Franklin and Earliece McCoy Franklin; and one sister, Lena Mae Franklin.

Kinchen Funeral Home Inc., 1011 North Saint Antoine Street, Lafayette, 70501, is in charge of arrangements.