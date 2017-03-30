March 23, 2017 at 9:30 am Evella Marie Spencer Palmer passed away peacefully at her residence surrounded by her husband, two daughters, and eldest brother Bodie Jr. God now holds our beautiful angel in his arms, and we will forever hold her in our hearts. Evella fought a hard battle with a terrible cancer, but God called her to rest. She was preceded in death by her parents Bodie Spencer, Sr. and Rita Jones Spencer. She is survived by her second parents Ralph and Carolyn Allen, husband Ray Palmer, daughters Imani and Nia Spencer-Allen, her son Raylon Palmer, her stepchildren Calandria Palmer JohnLouis and Ray J. Palmer, by her brothers; Bodie Jr., Chester, Joseph, Percy, Ronald, Bruce, and Phil Spencer and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members that loved her. Evella was born in Lafayette, LA on January 17, 1967 and was a current resident in Kenner, LA. Evella loved to travel, sing, dance and just have a great time! She will be dearly missed by many, but never forgotten.

God’s Garden

God looked around his garden and he found an empty place.

He then looked down upon this earth, and saw your tired face.

He put his arms around you and lifted you to rest.

God’s garden must be beautiful, he only takes the best.

He knew that you were suffering; he knew that you were in pain.

He knew that you would never get well on earth again.

He saw the road was getting rough, and the hills were hard to climb.

So He closed your weary eyelids, and whispered “Peace be thine”

It broke our hearts to lose you but you did not go alone,

For part of us went with you the day God called you home.

Author unknown

All are invited to attend the funeral service at First Community Antioch Baptist Church, 10860 Highway 3125, Lutcher, LA 70071 at 11:00 am. Viewing with begin at 10:00 am on Saturday, April 1, 2017. The interment will be approximately 45 minutes from the church at Lake Lawn Park Cemetery, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd., New Orleans, LA 70124.

Richardson Funeral Home of Jefferson, River Ridge, LA in charge of arrangements.