Evelyn Mary Richard

Tue, 12/26/2017 - 5:23pm Saja Hoffpauir
JENNINGS

It’s with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Evelyn Mary Richard announces her passing from this life on Dec. 24, 2017, at the age of 85.
Evelyn was born in Estherwood to Edwin Joseph Smith and Malaine Meche Smith on May 9, 1932.
She was a cashier at National Food Store. Evelyn enjoyed traveling and spending quality time with her grandchildren. She was kind and gentle person, who will be tremendously missed by all who knew and loved her.
Evelyn is survived by her daughter, Judy (Ron) Wilson of Crowley; grandson, Christopher Richard; granddaughter, Brittney Richard; sisters, Alice Lavergne of Texas City, Texas, and Mary Ann (Russell) Beard of Crowley.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her father, Edwin Joseph Smith; mother, Malaine M. Beard; step-father, William Beard; husband, Advie Richard; and brother, Adam Smith.
Funeral services for Evelyn Mary Richard, of Crowley, will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home Chapel in Jennings on Wednesday, Dec. 27, at 2 p.m. with Rev. Charles McMillin officiating.
A gathering of family and friends began at Matthews & Son on Tuesday, Dec. 26, from noon until time of her funeral service on Wednesday. A rosary was recited on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Evelyn will be laid to rest in Abshire Cemetery.
To extend online condolences, please visit our website at www.matthewsandsonfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Matthews & Son Funeral Home.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the AcadiaParishToday.com | Crowley Post-Signal, Rayne Acadian-Tribune, Church Point News | Acadia Parish, La. for the complete story.

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2017