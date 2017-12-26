It’s with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Evelyn Mary Richard announces her passing from this life on Dec. 24, 2017, at the age of 85.

Evelyn was born in Estherwood to Edwin Joseph Smith and Malaine Meche Smith on May 9, 1932.

She was a cashier at National Food Store. Evelyn enjoyed traveling and spending quality time with her grandchildren. She was kind and gentle person, who will be tremendously missed by all who knew and loved her.

Evelyn is survived by her daughter, Judy (Ron) Wilson of Crowley; grandson, Christopher Richard; granddaughter, Brittney Richard; sisters, Alice Lavergne of Texas City, Texas, and Mary Ann (Russell) Beard of Crowley.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her father, Edwin Joseph Smith; mother, Malaine M. Beard; step-father, William Beard; husband, Advie Richard; and brother, Adam Smith.

Funeral services for Evelyn Mary Richard, of Crowley, will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home Chapel in Jennings on Wednesday, Dec. 27, at 2 p.m. with Rev. Charles McMillin officiating.

A gathering of family and friends began at Matthews & Son on Tuesday, Dec. 26, from noon until time of her funeral service on Wednesday. A rosary was recited on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Evelyn will be laid to rest in Abshire Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Matthews & Son Funeral Home.