F.L. “Rick” Rampmaier

It is with the heaviest hearts and great sadness that the family of Rick Rampmaier announces his passing on May 23, 2017, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. Rick was 73 years old.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, 2017, at the Brentwood United Methodist Church in Brentwood.

Rick graduated from Iota High School in 1962 and served in the Air Force Reserve. He was a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Rick is survived by his wife of 50 years, Deborah Dodson Rampmaier; his son Blake Rampmaier and wife Emily; two sisters, Wendy Rampmaier Larive and husband John and Janelle Rampmeier LeJeune and husband Dean; nephew Mike Potia and wife Jackie; niece Kerri Breaux; niece Ashley Larive and great-niece Macie Breaux; niece Babette Warner and husband Fred; niece Margo Vidrine; nephew Arthur Vidrine III and wife Laura; and nephew Stephen Vidrine and wife Deborah.

Rick now rests in heaven with his parents Ted ad Ethel Rampmeier, father-in-law Joe Dodson, mother-in-law Marguerite Dodson, sister-in-law Beverly Vidrine, brother-in-law Dr. Arthur Vidrine Jr., brother-in-law Billy Dodson and sister-in-law Dot Dodson.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Air Force Aid Society, the American Heart Association, Fisher House Foundation or a veteran’s charity of your choice.